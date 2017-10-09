N. Charleston Firefighter on administrative leave following arrest

A North Charleston Firefighter has been put on administrative leave following being arrested Saturday.

Darius Ryant has been charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence following a physical altercation.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Great Oak Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, officers spoke to both parties involved.

Ryant told police he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend with whom he has a daughter. He then told officers the argument started over the victim thinking he was flirting with the server at the pizza restaurant they had taken their daughter and her two sons to.

The argument reportedly got heated, and the baby, the couple's son, in the car seat was knocked over by the victim and Ryant "lost it," according to an incident report.

Ryant admitted to punching the victim in the hip and then setting her on the bed. He also told police he threw her cell phone, breaking it.

The victim told police she did not want to press charges and signed a non-prosecution form. According to the incident report, she felt in fear or him but didn't want him to lose his job.

The victim told police in during the argument, Ryant was trying to leave with the baby who is only nine months old. She said she told Ryant he could not take him and tried to grab the car seat the child was in.

She said she told Ryant she was going to call the police at which time he took her phone and broke it in his hands. She told police at this time, Ryant grabbed her by the ankles and drug her across the bedroom.

The phone was still in Ryant's hand, according to the victim, and cut into her ankles. The victim received multiple leg burns on her back and shoulders from being dragged.

The victim told officers Ryant then picked her up and threw her down on the side of the bed, causing her head to hit the frame of the box spring.

The victim reportedly had a lump on her head which grew in the time officers were speaking to her.

Although the victim had multiple rug burns, lacerations on her back, a bruise on her hip from the punch and a knot on her head, the victim did not have any visible injuries nor did she complain of any, according to the incident report, and told police she didn't need EMS but would go to the hospital if she needed.

Ryant has been with the North Charleston Fire Department since Jan. of 2017. He is on administrative leave until further notice.

