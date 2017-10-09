Dorchester Co. deputies investigating weekend homicide

Dorchester County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

It happened early Saturday morning at Timberlane Townhouses on Trolley Road. A woman heard gunshots and called authorities According to the incident report.

She told deputies that the gunshots came from a town home in building 104.

When they went inside, deputies found 26-year old Quran Allen laying on a couch. The coroner says Allen died from a gunshot wound.The Dorchester County sheriff’s office hasn’t named any possible suspects or motive for the murder.

