Berkeley Co. to hold prayer vigil for Las Vegas victims

The Berkeley County government announced on Facebook they are going to delay Monday's council meeting to pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The public is invited to join hands outside the Administration building at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner at 6 p.m.

The County Council meeting will be delayed 15 minutes for the vigil.

The vigil aims to honors the victims of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday that claimed 59 lives, including the shooter's, and injured more than 500 others.

"Amid the tragedy in Las Vegas, Berkeley County seeks to provide support through a demonstration of love," Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler said. "While we cannot make sense of the unthinkable act, we want to send a message of unity. We are hurting for Las Vegas and want to wrap our arms around the victims and those who are suffering. We hope people will join this effort to shine a light during this sad time."

