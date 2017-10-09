Cannon Street two-way conversion starts Monday despite weather

Contractors began work on converting Cannon Street to two-ways in downtown Charleston Monday despite rainy weather.

Workers could be seen around noon cleaning up debris in the two-block radius from President Street to Ashley Avenue.

A worker said they’re focusing on these blocks Monday, with the hopes of opening it to two-ways by 9 a.m. Tuesday. Work will then continue Tuesday up to Smith Street.

City of Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said the work on the project is weather dependent.

One worker mentioned he was concerned about the timing of the work getting done Monday because of the constant passing showers in the greater Charleston area.

Saturday, neighboring Spring Street officially opened to two-way traffic after a week of conversion work.

O’Toole said this project has been in the works for several years after business owners brought it to the city’s attention.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

