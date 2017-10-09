Warrants issued in cruelty case involving opossum

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Warrants have been issued for two teens believed to be connected with an incident involving an opossum in September.

The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed warrants have been issued for Bethany Polutta and Austin Kizer for their relation to a social media post that shows possible animal cruelty towards an opossum.

DNR also confirms that a court date for them has been set.

