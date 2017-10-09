Lane changes and closures along I-26 ahead of Volvo Interchange Project

A traffic alert for those of you who travel on I-26. Lane closures for a traffic switch are going to continue through Oct. 18 from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191. That's between the Jedburg and Ridgeville exits.

Be aware these changes are on the east and west sides of the interstate. This is all a part of the Volvo Interchange Project, which aims to provide direct access to the proposed Volvo Manufacturing Facility.

Conti Enterprises, Inc. is working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on this project. The lane closures are necessary to install concrete barriers on the shoulder and facilitate lane striping for a new traffic pattern.

The schedule is as follows:

I-26 Eastbound:

• Sunday, October 8 starting at 9:00 p.m. and ending Monday, October 9 at 6:00 a.m. (Right-lane)

• Monday, October 9 starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending Tuesday, October 10 at 7:00 a.m. (Right-lane)

• Tuesday, October 10 starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 a.m. (Right-lane)

• Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. and ending Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 a.m. (Left-lane)



I-26 Westbound

• Tuesday, October 10 starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending Wednesday, October 11 at 8:00 a.m. (Begins with right-lane closure, followed by and ending with the left-lane closure)

• Thursday, October 12 starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending Friday, October 13 at 8:00 a.m. (Left-lane)

• Friday, October 13 starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 a.m. (Right-lane)

• Monday, October 16 starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 a.m. (Right-lane)

• Tuesday, October 17 starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 a.m. (Right-lane)



Officials say all scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather. Drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the areas and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information. Drivers are also asked to be aware of the new and changing traffic patterns during the project.



Should you have any questions or need further information, please contact Mark Liebes with Conti at (908) 307-1518 or at mliebes@conticorp.com and SCDOT Resident Construction Engineer Daniel Burton at (843) 371-0342 or at BurtonD@scdot.org

