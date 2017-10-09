Berkeley County Rescue officials: Body of missing scuba diver located

Berkeley County Rescue officials say they have located the body of the missing diver who went missing on Saturday.

The body of Clark Fletcher, 59, of Hickory, North Carolina, was found at approximately 12:27 p.m. on Monday .

"The water was real swift, diving was very hazardous," Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said during the press conference.

Fletcher was a certified diver with approximately 70 dives on his log book, according to Salisbury.

"It's a tragedy that occurred," Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

