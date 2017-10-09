Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Hollywood

Guns were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in Hollywood, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Incident reports state the thefts happened on Oct. 5 at homes on Wilson Road and Storage Road.

The guns taken included a semi-automatic rifle and shotgun. The guns were a black Savage 270 semi-automatic rifle, a brown wood grain Stoeger semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun, and a Winchester XPR 7mm rifle.

Deputies dusted for prints at the scene, but they were not able to obtain any other evidence from the scene.

The sheriff office has not said if the two incidents may have been related.

