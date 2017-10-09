Goose Creek-native Dambaugh secures LPGA card

Former South Carolina women’s golf standout Katelyn Dambaugh (2013-17) earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2018 season Monday after securing a top-10 finish on the 2017 Symetra Tour’s money list.

Dambaugh finished 10th in the Volvik Race for the Card at the conclusion of the 2017 Symetra Tour Championship, which wrapped up Monday afternoon.

The Goose Creek, S.C., native, who graduated from South Carolina last May, received her tour card despite playing in just 12 of the 22 Symetra Tour events this season. She finished inside the top-20 in nine tournaments and boasted four top-five showings.

Dambaugh caught fire down the stretch and notched top-five finishes in four of her final six events. She placed third at the Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge (Aug. 31 – Sept. 3) before grabbing runner-up honors at the Garden City Charity Classic (Sept. 8-10) and IOA Golf Classic (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1).

A five-time time All-American, Dambaugh closed her time at Carolina with the program’s lowest career scoring average (72.67). She garnered All-SEC honors all four years while with the Gamecocks and was tabbed a finalist for the 2016 ANNIKA Award as a junior. Her 15 career top-five finishes rank second in school history, and her 21 top-10 showings are the third-best total all-time.

Former Gamecock golfer Nanna Madsen also secured her LPGA Tour card after finishing fourth on the money list. Madsen played for Carolina in the fall of 2014 before declaring professional status at the end of the semester. She earned top-10 finishes in each of her four events for the Gamecocks.



-per USC Athletics