President Trump endorsing Governor McMaster for re-election in 2018

The race for governor in 2018 is ramping up, as President Donald Trump will campaign with Governor Henry McMaster next week.

The President will be at an Upstate fundraiser.

It was a risk now being rewarded. That's how political analysts from both sides of the aisle view the upcoming Presidential visit to South Carolina to stump for Governor Henry McMaster.

A Republican and a Democrat both believe this could be the recipe for McMaster's success.

Because Governor Henry McMaster endorsed Donald Trump for President early, a risk, that's a favor they see President Trump returning now.

Democrat consultant Amanda Loveday says there's still enough support for Trump in South Carolina overall, that the endorsement could resonate with voters enough for McMaster to win the June primary, over the three other Republican.

Candidates Catherine Templeton, Yancey McGill, and Kevin Bryant, and in November, over one Democrat James Smith.

Republican consultant Joel Sawyer agrees, adding that McMaster's real hurdle he believes is the primary, and sees a competitor in Catherine Templeton.

Back in November, 31 counties out of South Carolina's 46 went to Donald Trump.

The most recent polls through July show that his approval rate in South Carolina is at 50%, according to a Gallup poll.

