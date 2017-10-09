Berkeley County Council approves 500k to pay for overcrowding inmate costs

Berkeley County is allocating $500,000 to pay the Charleston County Jail to house more Berkeley County jail inmates.

That decision was made during a county committee meeting on Monday night.

This is in response to overcrowding issues at the detention center in Berkeley County.

The Director of the Berkeley County Jail, Randy Demory, says it costs $55 dollars per inmate per day to stay at the Charleston County Jail.

There's not enough space in Berkeley County to accommodate them.

Jail officials say the average number of inmates booked in October is at 462 for the Berkeley County detention center. However, the jail was built to accommodate 291 inmates.

The county and jail officials are looking to come up with the solutions to the overcrowding problem which could include building a new jail or building an extension to the current, those plans have not been determined.

For now, housing the inmates in the Charleston County jail is the main course of action.

The jail director says they plan to house 40 to 41 inmates per day in Charleston County. They started transferring them to the Leeds Avenue location starting in March of this year.

"The count continues to rise this year just this month so far averaging the highest in house jail population count that has ever been held in the history of Berkeley County," Demory said.

Jail officials says it costs about the same amount per inmate to house them in both locations.

