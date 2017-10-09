Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week: Corey Fields

Baptist Hill quarterback Corey Fields is this week's Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week.

The senior had an incredible game against region foe St. John's this past Friday. Fields had a hand in all eight touchdowns for the Bobcats (7 passing, 1 rushing) and racked up 463 passing yards.

The Bobcats are still undefeated (6-0) after topping the Islanders 50-42.

This is the second time this year Fields has been named our Player of the Week.