Quantcast

Emergency Crews respond to reported structure fire on Johns Isla - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Emergency Crews respond to reported structure fire on Johns Island

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston, St. Johns and James Island fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Dispatchers say crews responded at 1:40 a.m. to the 1500 block of Castlewick Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly