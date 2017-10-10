Johns Island crews investigating house fire after responding twice

Charleston, St. Johns and James Island fire crews responded to reports of a house fire twice early Tuesday morning

Crews responded at 1:40 a.m. and 6:24 a.m. to the 1500 block of Castlewick Avenue. The fire was out and the investigation into the cause had begun by the time Live 5 News crews arrived on scene after the first fire.

It was put out again successfully for the second time after a flare up according to St. John's Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer.

Kunitzer said the first units to arrive reported heavy fire venting from the roof of the house.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

