Lowcountry Food Bank holding farmer's market-style distribution

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Lowcountry food bank is holding a different kind of distribution on Tuesday afternoon. 

Instead of handing out food, they will allow families in need to browse a selection in a farmer's market style at the Arthur Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne St. from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Ingevity and is the first in many events styled in the same way. The Lowcountry food bank helps many low-income children and families every year which suffer from food insecurity and lack of transportation. 

 Tuesday's event will allow food-insecure access to more healthy food, especially produce. The event will also have sampling and recipes. 

