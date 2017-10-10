3 arrested after Folly Beach police chase

Three men were arrested late Monday night after leading Folly Beach police on a high-speed chase.

21-year-old Derian Clark, 18-year-old Sherman Rhines and 20-year-old Benjamin Shywond are now in custody. Rhines and Shywood were arrested immediately while Clark was located after a short manhunt according to Folly Beach police.

The list of charges against the men is still being tallied.

Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says that Clark was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata and entered the city of Folly Beach at over 90 mph around 9:45 p.m. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects continued across the Lee Westbury bridge.

After a chase through residential streets, the vehicle lost control, struck a sign and hit a tree as it approached the end of West Indian Street and Woody Lane according to Folly Beach police. The suspects were soon apprehended after Folly Beach DPS, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Charleston City Police all responded to offer assistance.

Police are still looking for a motive to why the suspects decided to run.

