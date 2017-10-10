Sen. Graham visiting Charleston, Moncks Corner on Tuesday

Quantcast

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Sen. Lindsey Graham. (Source: Lgraham.senate.gov) Sen. Lindsey Graham. (Source: Lgraham.senate.gov)

South Carolina senior senator Lindsey Graham will be in the Lowcountry Tuesday.

He is set to receive the Patriot's Award from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commrace aboard the USS Yorktown before taking a walking tour of Monck's Corner in the afternoon. 

The award recognizes Graham's support of the U.S. military through legislation. 

