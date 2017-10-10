Dorchester District Two schools receive Distinguished Arts Program grants for 2017-2018

Ashley Ridge High School, one of the recipients of the DAP grant (Source: Live 5)

The South Carolina Department of Education has named the Dorchester District Two Distinguished Arts Program grant recipients for the 2017-2018 school year.

The purpose of this state grant program is to assist schools in developing and implementing arts initiatives that support quality arts education programs for students.

These grants are awarded through a rigorous process by which fine arts departments conduct a formal assessment, set a three-year strategic plan, and meet with an advisory board of teachers, constituents and stakeholders.

Dorchester District Two Fine Arts Director Scott Rush announced that five district schools received the DAP grant totaling $60,000.

Approximately 30% of the grant money is used for teacher training through the State Department of Education’s Summer Institute.

The remaining funds are used to implement the long-range plans of each school’s fine arts departments.

Over the last four years, Dorchester School District Two has received over $300,000 through the DAP grant program.

Teachers receiving this year’s grants were recognized by the Board of Trustees at the Oct. 9 board meeting.

Recipients of the 2017-2018 DAP grant are:

Adam Weiner and Linard McCloud, Alston Middle School

Catherine Ellis, Natalie Keith, and Nathan Dodds, Ashley Ridge High School

Denise Ashley, DuBose Middle School

Walid Yaghy, Joseph R. Pye Elementary School

Meredith Crawford, Tim Tucker, and Penelope Byrd, Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.