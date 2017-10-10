Boeing donates $5 million to USO transition program

Boeing announced Tuesday that it would contribute a significant amount toward helping military members find jobs and transition into the civilian workforce after serving in the armed forces.

The company donated $5 million to USO Pathfinder, which will support more than 210,000 transitioning service members over a three-year investment period. The money will go toward the launch of eight support centers which will help the USO reach 80 percent of transitioning service members each year.

"We are proud to support our nation's military beyond the battlefield," Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. "That includes a commitment to hiring veterans and investing in their families and communities. Through our support of the USO Pathfinder program, we aim to help transform the transition experience for service members and ensure our heroes succeed in their next mission after military service."

The Pathfinder program helps in the transition up to a year and a half before leaving the service and up to a year after. Employees meet one-on-one with service members to identify goals and give them the resources necessary in the job hunt.

"Support from the USO doesn't stop when service members leave the military," USO president and CEO Dr. J.D. Crouch II said. "We are proud to once again partner with Boeing to provide best-in-class transition services to service members and their families. This generous contribution from Boeing will help the USO offer the highest quality of transition services to meet the broadest spectrum of needs."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.