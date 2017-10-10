Nine BCSD teachers awarded Bright Ideas grant

Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. has awarded nine Berkeley County School District teachers with Bright Ideas grants at their annual Bright Ideas reception at Oakley Farms Monday.

Bright Ideas is a grant program designed to provide funding for innovative classroom-based education projects. It helps to fund projects outside normal public school funding sources.

Educators who teach Kindergarten through grade 12 within Berkeley Electric Cooperative's three-county service territory, are eligible to apply.

The nine Bright Ideas awards recipients are:

Leslie Hayword; Whitesville Elementary School

Dylan Hudson; Philip Simmons Middle School

Lisa Johnson; Philip Simmons Middle School

Amanda Miller; Philip Simmons High School

Lisa Muggeo; College Park Middle School

Carolyn Mullinax; Berkeley Intermediate School

Teresa Summers; Hanahan Middle School

Linda Swanson; Cane Bay High School

“We are so appreciative of the support that our school district receives from Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc.,” BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said. “Our teachers work hard every day to make a difference in the lives of Berkeley County children so it is very encouraging to see their creativity and innovation recognized and supported by Berkeley County business partners. Thank you to BEC for investing in our children and congratulations to these deserving BCSD educators!”

