Nine BCSD teachers awarded Bright Ideas grant

Boeing announced Tuesday that it would contribute a significant amount toward helping military members find jobs and transition into the civilian workforce after serving in the armed forces.More >>
Boeing announced Tuesday that it would contribute a significant amount toward helping military members find jobs and transition into the civilian workforce after serving in the armed forces.More >>
Charleston, St. Johns and James Island fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
Charleston, St. Johns and James Island fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
Five separate incidents over the summer at the Port of Charleston have resulted in over $12 million in seized counterfeit water bottles from China according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.More >>
Five separate incidents over the summer at the Port of Charleston have resulted in over $12 million in seized counterfeit water bottles from China according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.More >>
A movie production company shooting a film in Charleston is looking for extras.More >>
A movie production company shooting a film in Charleston is looking for extras.More >>
Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. has awarded nine Berkeley County School District teachers with Bright Ideas grants at their annual Bright Ideas reception at Oakley Farms Monday.More >>
Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. has awarded nine Berkeley County School District teachers with Bright Ideas grants at their annual Bright Ideas reception at Oakley Farms Monday.More >>