CBP: $12 million in counterfeit water bottles seized at port of Charleston

Five separate incidents over the summer at the Port of Charleston have resulted in over $12 million in seized counterfeit water bottles from China according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The merchandise was headed for a California-based drinkware distributor. The bottles were seized due to a due to a violation of the unique shape and style already used by the S'Well Bottle Company.

“The officers that worked these seizures did a tremendous job,” Charleston Area Port Director Robert Fencel said in a statement. “It required thorough attention to detail and research to discover this trademark infringement."

Border agents seized 354,597 bottles which copied the company's bottle shape and cap features.If sold without S'Well's permission, it would meet the requirements for counterfeiting and therefore seizure. The manufacturer's suggested retail price of the goods seized was calculated at $12,341,820.

