South Carolina ranked 12th in nation among deer-related auto claims

Deer-vehicle collisions are at their peak in the months of October, November and December, wildlife experts say. (Photo Source: EPA/MGN)

South Carolina drivers are slightly less likely to hit deer on the roadway this year than last year, according to new claims data from State Farm.

Using industry claim counts, South Carolina's largest insurer ranks South Carolina at number 12 in the nation with almost 39,000 auto claims connected to deer collisions across the state from July 2016 to June 2017.

This means 1 in every 95 South Carolina drivers are likely to hit a deer.

This is a slight improvement from last years ratio of 1 in every 93 drivers.

The months most drivers had collisions with deer, elk, moose or caribou in the United States were November, October, and December ranked appropriately

“As we approach the time of year when more deer are on the move, we hope drivers will pay attention to the numbers and stay alert,” State Farm spokesman Roszell Gadson says.

