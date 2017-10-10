People who park illegally in loading zone could soon face a fine

People who park illegally in loading zones in downtown Charleston could soon face a fine.

Charleston City Council on Tuesday night will consider an ordinance that would limit who can use a commercial loading zone.

City officials say they've received a lot of complaints that drivers are abusing the loading zones.

There is a 30-minute time limit to load and unload.

Officials say many people park in the zones for the entire day.

If the ordinance passes, drivers who park in loading zones must have signage or a magnet on the vehicle that shows their business name.

Otherwise, they will be hit with a $45 fine.

City council will decide when the ordinance will go into effect and whether there will be a grace period for violators.

