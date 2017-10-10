Emergency berm restoration work continues on IOP

Heavy machinery is in place where emergency berm restoration is continuing. (Source: Facebook/Isle of Palms)

Isle of Palms officials are urging people to use caution near heavy machinery on the north end of the beach.

That machinery is in place where emergency berm restoration work is underway, according to a tweet from the city.

Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin said on Sept. 15 that an emergency berm would be built in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma.

The beach had already been losing sand before the impacts from the tropical storm, Cronin said. But Irma destroyed many of the dunes, taking as much as 30 yards of sand protection from beachfront homes. Some beach access walkovers were also destroyed.

The company rebuilding the berm can only work at low tide and some of the work is being done at night.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.