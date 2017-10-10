Wanted: Two caught on camera stealing television sets from Georgetown restaurant

Investigators are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing two television sets from a restaurant on the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, video surveillance showed a man and a woman inside the Claw House.

"The pair, accompanied by a white dog, removed two 48-inch Vizio TV sets from their wall mounts and drove away in a white van around 3 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2017," GCSO officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

