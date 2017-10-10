Quantcast

Police respond to reported shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston. 

Authorities say the incident is in the 1900 block of Redwood Street. 

A 911 call for the incident came in at 3:31 p.m.

Police, fire and EMS are responding. 

Officers have closed a portion of the road as authorities investigate. 

Here is a video report at the scene of the incident: 

