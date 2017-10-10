Police respond to reported shooting in N. Charleston

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.

Authorities say the incident is in the 1900 block of Redwood Street.

A 911 call for the incident came in at 3:31 p.m.

Police, fire and EMS are responding.

Officers have closed a portion of the road as authorities investigate.

Here is a video report at the scene of the incident:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.