N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.

Emergency officials responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Redwood Street at approximately 3:31 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds, Pryor said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police, fire and EMS are responding. Officers have closed a portion of the road as authorities investigate. 

Here is a video report at the scene of the incident: 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to NCPD officials, there have been 31 homicides, including today's, in North Charleston this year. 

