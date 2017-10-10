N. Charleston Police investigating deadly shooting

The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.

Emergency officials responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Redwood Street at approximately 3:31 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds, Pryor said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

BREAKING: one man dead in North Charleston shooting. @NCPD says officers found man with gunshot wounds, pronounced dead at scene pic.twitter.com/l2iMsrQxkv — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) October 10, 2017

Police, fire and EMS are responding. Officers have closed a portion of the road as authorities investigate.

Here is a video report at the scene of the incident:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to NCPD officials, there have been 31 homicides, including today's, in North Charleston this year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.