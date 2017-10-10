Goose Creek police locate missing teenager

Quantcast

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say they have found a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Authorities announced on Wednesday that Sophia Bargabos was found safe. 

