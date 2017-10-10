Goose Creek Police searching for missing teen

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in the Charleston area.

Sophia Bargabos was last seen at her Goose Creek home, according to Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger.

She is 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds and has brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on Bargabos's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

