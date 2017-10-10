North Charleston sees 32nd homicide in 2017 nearly surpassing last year's numbers

North Charleston has almost reached the same number of homicides this year than the city did last year.More >>
North Charleston has almost reached the same number of homicides this year than the city did last year.More >>
On Monday night, Charleston County and City Council approved plans that could help create a stand-alone bridge for people to walk and bike over the Ashley River.More >>
On Monday night, Charleston County and City Council approved plans that could help create a stand-alone bridge for people to walk and bike over the Ashley River.More >>
Ashley Ridge at Ft. Dorchester is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Ashley Ridge at Ft. Dorchester is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
The Citadel is dealing with a mold issue in two of the school’s barracks.More >>
The Citadel is dealing with a mold issue in two of the school’s barracks.More >>
The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.More >>
The victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died, police say.More >>