North Charleston sees 32nd homicide in 2017 nearly surpassing last year's numbers

North Charleston has almost reached the same number of homicides this year than the city did last year.

In 2016, the city’s website said there were 33 murders in the City of North Charleston.

Tuesday’s deadly shooting puts North Charleston at 32 homicides for the year including one justifiable homicide.

In 2012 and 2013, North Charleston had 13 murders, and in 2014 and 2015 there were 22.

“It’s very disheartening,” Chicora-Cherokee Neighborhood Association President Rebecca Rushton said.“It’s too much gun violence. There’s too many shootings. There’s too many guns on the street."

Rushton lives one street away from Tuesday’s deadly shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon.



“It’s disappointing when you live in a neighborhood and hearing gunshots is a norm," Rushton said."It’s hard for us. It’s hard for neighbors and it’s not a good place for kids to grow up and we’re tired of it."



As people came home from work and the investigation was clearing up, one man said this type of crime scene has become the norm.



“It happens every day so we have to live by it. We pray for better days but I mean it happens every day,” Damien King said. “Gotta pray for your kids.”



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.