Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)

The high school football regular season is in the home stretch as we reach week 8. The action kicks off on Friday night with our game of the week in Ft. Dorchester as the Patriots host Ashley Ridge. Check back for previews, scores, pictures and more.
10/13
Ashley Ridge (5-2) at Ft. Dorchester (7-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek (1-5) at Wando (3-4)
Summerville (5-1) at James Island (1-6)
West Ashley (3-3) at Stratford (1-6)
Colleton Co. (2-5) at Hilton Head (3-3)
Berkeley (6-1) at Beaufort (6-0)
Stall (2-5) at Cane Bay (6-1)
Bishop England (4-2) at Hanahan (3-5)
Timberland (4-3) at Manning (6-1)
Lake City (2-5) at Waccamaw (0-7)
Loris (2-5) at Georgetown (4-3)
Garrett (3-3) at Woodland (3-4)
Whale Branch (2-4) at Academic Magnet (2-4)
Burke (1-5) at North Charleston (4-3)
Andrews (6-2) at Marion (2-6)
Mullins (3-4) at Kingstree (1-5)
St. John’s (4-3) at Scotts Branch (4-3)
Charleston Charter (1-5) at Military Magnet (0-6)
Baptist Hill (6-0) at Oceanside (5-2)
Cross (3-3) at Bethune Bowman (5-2)
Creek Bridge (0-7) at Hemingway (7-0)
Branchville (4-3) at CE Murray (5-2)
Cardinal Newman (3-5) at Porter-Gaud (4-3)
Pinewood (4-3) at Laurence Manning (5-2)
Orangeburg Prep (4-3) at Northwood (1-5)
Dorchester Academy (5-2) at Thomas Heyward Academy (5-2)
Palmetto Christian (0-6) at Bethesda Academy (1-7)
Colleton Prep (2-4) at Hilton Head Prep (1-6)
