Convicted abuser of Caitlyn the dog due in court for parole hearing

The man who pled guilty to animal abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison for abusing a dog which has become a beacon for the humane treatment of animals is due in court on Wednesday.

William Dodson, who was accused of putting tape around Caitlyn the dog's muzzle two years ago, will appear for a parole hearing.

Caitlyn was found wandering the streets of North Charleston in 2015 with tape wrapped so tightly around her muzzle that her tongue was stuck between her teeth and she was unable to eat or drink. She needed multiple surgeries to heal her facial scars and cheek damage.

The story of how the dog survived the ordeal quickly went viral on social media and many donated money to cover the medical expenses of Caitlyn's surgeries. She later appeared with Charleston firefighters in their annual calendar and her legacy includes Caitlyn's anti-cruelty fund set up by the Charleston animal society

Dodson was sentenced in March and is serving the five-year sentence concurrently with a 15-year sentence he received on a federal drug and weapons conviction as part of a plea agreement. He claimed that he put the tape around the dog's mouth because she wouldn't stop barking. If he makes parole, Dodson will be handed over to federal authorities to continue serving time. His hearing begins at 9 a.m.

