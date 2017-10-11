Two Charleston restaurants named among top-10 in U.S.

TripAdvisor, a travel website which reviews restaurants and tourist destinations around the country, recently announced its list of the top 10 fine dining restaurants in the United States and two from Charleston made the list.

Charleston Grill came in third while Halls Chophouse was slotted in sixth. Charleston was the only city which had more than one restaurant in the top 10.

The algorithm took into account quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a 12-month period according to TripAdvisor.

