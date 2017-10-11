‘Park to ride’ site in works for downtown business employees

Charleston City officials say they've come up with a short-term solution to deal with parking issues for employees who work at downtown businesses.

Josh Martin, the Senior Advisor to the Mayor, said a plan for a “park to ride” location on Morrison Drive has been in the works for roughly four to five months.

Next week several city officials will meet to review conceptual designs for the site and then start a bidding process.

“Right now we’re looking at a ballpark figure between $300,000 and $500,000 to renovate the site.”

The location at 995, 997 and 999 Morrison Drive has been open for several years. However, it’s fallen under different jurisdictions including North Charleston, Charleston, and Charleston County at one time or another.

Several businesses owners downtown are fed up with the lack of parking spaces available and say they’ve lost employees because of the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.?

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.