Coroner's office identifies teenager killed in North Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Willie Lee Duggans of North Charleston died of a gunshot wound.

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Redwood Street.

On Wednesday, police released the incident report stating officers responded to the address in reference to a call about gunshots heard in the area.

Officers then found the victim who was lying on the front porch area and bleeding from gunshot wounds to his chest.

Crime Scene crews reported finding two bullets near the location of the victim.

According to NCPD officials, there have been 31 homicides, including Tuesday's, and one justifiable homicide in North Charleston this year.

BREAKING: one man dead in North Charleston shooting. @NCPD says officers found man with gunshot wounds, pronounced dead at scene pic.twitter.com/l2iMsrQxkv — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) October 10, 2017

