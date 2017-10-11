Summerville to host annual Italian Feast event Sunday

If you like pasta dishes, meatball and sausage subs and pizza, the 5th annual Summerville Italian Feast is for you.

The event is scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hutchinson Square in historic downtown Summerville.

Admission is free, and there will be an emcee performer, plus bands and choirs from local Dorchester District two schools. You can also enjoy grape stomping, face painting and a Roman Soldier Encampment.

Event spokesperson Jennifer Conlon says there were 5,000 people at the feast last year, and there could be even more this year.

