Authorities identify Charleston man who died after house fire

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died following a house fire in West Ashley.

Authorities say 53-year-old Anthony Taylor of Charleston died of smoke inhalation.

The fire happened on Sunday at Monument Square Apartments on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The initial investigation determined the fire originated within the kitchen and one control knob on the stove was likely in the “on” position. The fire on the surface of the stove spread to the cabinets and caused significant fire damage to the kitchen and filled the apartment with smoke.

The apartment was equipped with multiple smoke alarms, fire officials say.

First responders indicated the alarms were active when they arrived.

