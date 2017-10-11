Application deadline approaching for Charleston's top public safety jobs

With just a few days left in the application process, more than 130 people have already applied for two of Charleston’s top public safety positions.

Fifty-two applications have been submitted for the position of Charleston Police Chief.

Jerome Taylor has served as the department’s interim police chief since the retirement of Chief Greg Mullen on Aug. 1.

The permanent police chief will oversee 458 sworn police officers.

Eighty applications have been submitted for the position of Charleston Fire Chief.

John Tippett has served as the department’s interim fire chief since Chief Karen Brack stepped down on April 7.

The permanent fire chief will oversee 300 career firefighters.

The application process will close on Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

Applications can be submitted here.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.