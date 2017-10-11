Application deadline approaching for Charleston's top public safety jobs

William Dodson, the man who pled guilty to animal abuse and sentenced to five years in prison for abusing Caitlyn the dog, was denied parole on Wednesday according to parole board spokesman Peter O'Boyle.More >>
William Dodson, the man who pled guilty to animal abuse and sentenced to five years in prison for abusing Caitlyn the dog, was denied parole on Wednesday according to parole board spokesman Peter O'Boyle.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
With just a few days left in the application process, more than 130 people have already applied for two of Charleston’s top public safety positions.More >>
With just a few days left in the application process, more than 130 people have already applied for two of Charleston’s top public safety positions.More >>
Charleston City officials say they’ve come up with a short-term solution to deal with parking issues for employees who work at downtown businesses.More >>
Charleston City officials say they’ve come up with a short-term solution to deal with parking issues for employees who work at downtown businesses.More >>
If you like pasta dishes, meatball and sausage subs and pizza, the 5th annual Summerville Italian Feast is for you.More >>
If you like pasta dishes, meatball and sausage subs and pizza, the 5th annual Summerville Italian Feast is for you.More >>