Ft. Dorchester's Joyner named Mr. Football finalist

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner was named 1 of 5 finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award on Wednesday evening. The award is presented by the SC Football Coaches Association and will be presented during the North-South all-star game on December 9th.

Joyner is joined as a finalist by Newberry RB Amir Abrams, Chapman QB Colton Bailey, Connor Shugart a LB from Spartanburg and Spring Valley LB Channing Tindall.

Joyner, who has verbally committed to South Carolina, has led the Patriots to a perfect 7-0 record and the top ranking in the state so far in 2017. He's thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for almost 500 yards and 10 more scores. This despite the fact that he's only played the first half in each of the last 4 games.

This is the 26th year of the Mr. Football award and Joyner will attempt to become the 4th player from the Lowcountry to win. Moe Thompson of Stratford won in 2001, Tramel Terry of Goose Creek took the award in 2012 and Stratford's Jacob Park won the following year.