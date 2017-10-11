Lowcountry doctors seeing high number of sore throat viruses

North Charleston has almost reached the same number of homicides this year than the city did last year.More >>
Lowcountry doctors say they are seeing an increased number of sore throat viruses.More >>
Patriots QB will try to become the 4th winner of Mr. Football from the LowcountryMore >>
William Dodson, the man who pled guilty to animal abuse and sentenced to five years in prison for abusing Caitlyn the dog, was denied parole on Wednesday according to parole board spokesman Peter O'Boyle.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
