Two Goals in Two Minutes Lifts Cougars to 2-1 Upset of No. 15 UNCW

It was a tale of two halves for the College of Charleston men’s soccer team (5-5-2; 2-1-2) on Wednesday night, with the Cougars erasing an early deficit to stun No. 15 UNCW (9-3; 4-1) 2-1, handing the Seahawks their first regulation-loss of the season.

• Scotty Frantz and Eli Dent each ended the night with a goal and an assist, helping one another on each others’ goals.

• Frantz struck first for the Cougars in the 61st minute, gaining possession of the ball in the middle of the field on the attacking end before passing to Dent in the corner flats. Dent gathered it, and then served into the box, where a streaking Frantz rose for the header that tied the game at 1-1.

• Frantz returned the favor two minutes later, finding Cesar Murillo on the opposite end of the field. The senior defender fired the ball towards the net, where UNCW keeper Ryan Cretens misplayed the ball on an attempted jump-catch. Eli Dent was home to put the ball away in the uncontested net for his third of the year.

• Prior to the Cougars’ two goal second half, UNCW was all over the men in maroon for the first 45. The Seahawks outshot the Cougars 5-1 in the first stanza, which was capped off by a Julio Moncada goal in the 24th minute. CofC responded with six shots in the second half, and ended the game with six corner kick opportunities.

• Kevin Shields had a solid game in goal, with three saves on the night. Frantz, Lorenz Esposito, Leland Archer and Vebjorn Krovel all logged 90 minutes of play.

• The Cougars have now remained unbeaten against UNCW in the last three encounters, despite the Seahawks receiving attention in the national polls in each meeting

CofC will remain on the road for their second of a three-game trip, and will head to the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday to face the Drexel Dragons.