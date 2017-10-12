Isle of Palms to hold community meeting on marina enhancements

A public meeting regarding the proposed marina enhancement and community revitalization plan will be held Thursday night at the Isle of Palms recreation center.



Leaders say the meeting from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 24 Twenty-eight Avenue will offer Isle of Palms residents an opportunity to learn about the infrastructure improvements and community amenities included in the proposed marina plan, ask questions and provide feedback.



The enhancement project calls for redesigned docks, more pedestrian access, a kayak launch and a public dock accessible for people with disabilities. Designated parking spaces for cars and golf carts, boat and trailer storage spaces, and fuel docks are also part of the proposal.



The city will hold a referendum on Nov. 7 to ask residents to vote on whether to issue a bond not to exceed $5.5 million to complete the marina enhancement and community revitalization project.



If the referendum passes there will be no tax increases for the project. City officials say the debt on the proposed bond will be paid from marina revenues and tourism funds.

