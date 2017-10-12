5 Around Town: Latin American Fest, Children's Fest, Big Book Sale, fundraiser walks and a new haunted house

Festivals, fundraiser walks, a book sale, and a new haunted house are just a few of the events around the Lowcountry this weekend.

Latin American Festival

The sights, sounds, and smells of Latin America will fill North Charleston's Wannamaker County Park on Sunday.

The 26th annual Latin American Festival will feature Latin American music, dance, art, food and children's activities from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants can immerse themselves in the Latin American culture from the high energy music and dance to the bright and colorful costumes. If you think you have the right moves, you can test your dance skills in the salsa contest at 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, click here.

That Big Book Sale

If you're thinking about adding some new reading material to your bookshelf, the Charleston Friends of the Library are holding a book sale.

That BIG Book Sale will include 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, sheet music, and maps for sale at discounted prices. Some items will start as low as 50 cents.The sale is Friday through Sunday at the Omar Shrine Auditorium. Proceeds will benefit the thousands of programs through the Charleston County Library system. Admission is free and items will be half price on Sunday.

The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more details.

Children's Day Festival

Mount Pleasant is hosting a party just for the kids.

The 30th annual Town of Mount Pleasant Children's Day Festival is Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly day at the Park West Recreation Complex will include carnival rides, inflatable slides, entertainment, face painting and more. Admission and all activities are free. East Cooper schools will be selling food as a fundraiser. Click here for more information.

Charleston Screams

Get ready to scream for a good cause at Citadel Mall.

Charleston Screams is a new haunted house experience opening Friday, October 13. The local, family operated haunted house will feature locations and people from Charleston's own haunted history. The attraction is recommended for ages 10 and older.

Charleston Screams will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October and also open Tuesday, October 31. Admission is $10 per person and 10 percent of all proceeds will go to support the Campaign for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital Fund. Click here for more information on Charleston Screams.

Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon/5K

Runners can hit the trails at Johns Island County Park for races Saturday morning.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission gives runners the chance to race through nature at the Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. The races are for ages 10 and older and will include an award ceremony, drinks and live music at the finish. Both races begin at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the half marathon and $28 for the 5K. On-site registration will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. For more details, click here.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Men are encouraged to strap on some high heels and go for a walk in North Charleston Saturday morning.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an annual event to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse. The walk in Park Circle supports My Sister's House and its services to help victims of domestic violence. South Carolina ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to deadly violence against women according to the Violence Policy Center.

The walk in the center of Park Circle is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is $20 per person and children five and younger are free. For more information and to register, click here.

Hope for Healing Walk

Walkers will make the rounds at North Charleston High School on Saturday morning for the Hope for Healing Walk.

The annual walk supports the Dream Center Clinic. The free, faith-based medical clinic offers services in North Charleston, Hanahan and West Ashley. The 1.5 mile walk at the NCHS football stadium from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. An after-party at the finish line which will include music, food, and activities for children.

To register for the walk or donate online, click here.

Taking Flight Comic Book Show

Park Circle Comics is doubling down for it's latest comic book show.



Taking Flight 21 will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sparrow in North Charleston's Olde Village. As usual, the show will feature plenty of deals including a new selection of bargain comics. Collectors will find comics new to the show, new wall books, and deals on graphic novels.

The show will also help benefit Park Circle Cares. The non-profit organization helps distribute food to Lowcountry neighborhoods in need. Admission to the show is free but a $5 donation at the door is suggested. For more on the show and Park Circle Comics, click here.

Autumn on the Ashley

Artisans will show off their handiwork at Magnolia Plantation for the annual Autumn on the Ashley arts and crafts fair.

Wood carvings, paintings, furniture, photography and more will be on display at the craft fair Saturday and Sunday. The Philip Simmons Artist Blacksmith Guild and Lowcountry Woodcarvers will also present handcrafted demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission to the craft fair is free with paid admission to the garden. For more information, click here.

Charleston Oktoberfest

The Lowcountry continues to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston.

The German-style celebration is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church grounds on King Street. The party includes German food, beer from Holy City Brewing, live German music, a costume contest, a brat eating contest, games for children and more.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and include a meal and a non-alcoholic drink. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.