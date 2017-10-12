MAU seesk Project Planner for Santee Cooper

MAU is hiring for a temporary position with a state-owned utility.

MAU is seeking an experienced Project Planner to work at Santee Cooper in Moncks Corner.

The pay rate is $35 per hour and the assignment will last through May 2018.

There is an opportunity that this short-term assignment could last longer.

Qualified candidates should email their resumes to leighann.kellam@mau.com.

Details about job requirements and responsibilities are listed below.

Requirements:

Experience using Maximo EAM system is REQUIRED

Understand maintenance organizations and asset/work management

Adhoc query/report development

Analytical background

Mechanical or Electrical background

Knowledge of utility industry or similar manufacturing industry

Proficient in Microsoft Office Products

Must be proficient in the use of PCs

Preferred:

Experience creating job plans and PM structures

Maintenance and Reliability experience

Basic understanding of Oracle E-Business Suites

Basic understanding of SQL

Job Responsibilities:

This position will require understanding an asset hierarchy and its importance, failure/history reports, and job plans

Ideal candidates will have created job plans in Maximo and understand why they are used

Assist user administrator in various duties including issue resolution and system problem resolution/testing

The employee will also provide input with Maximo data as well as validating

