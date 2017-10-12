Quantcast

MAU seesk Project Planner for Santee Cooper - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

MAU seesk Project Planner for Santee Cooper

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

MAU is hiring for a temporary position with a state-owned utility.  

MAU is seeking an experienced Project Planner to work at Santee Cooper in Moncks Corner.  

The pay rate is $35 per hour and the assignment will last through May 2018.  

There is an opportunity that this short-term assignment could last longer.  

Qualified candidates should email their resumes to leighann.kellam@mau.com.  

Details about job requirements and responsibilities are listed below. 

Requirements: 

  • Experience using Maximo EAM system is REQUIRED
  • Understand maintenance organizations and asset/work management
  • Adhoc query/report development
  • Analytical background
  • Mechanical or Electrical background
  • Knowledge of utility industry or similar manufacturing industry
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Products
  • Must be proficient in the use of PCs

Preferred:

  • Experience creating job plans and PM structures
  • Maintenance and Reliability experience
  • Basic understanding of Oracle E-Business Suites
  • Basic understanding of SQL

Job Responsibilities:  

  • This position will require understanding an asset hierarchy and its importance, failure/history reports, and job plans
  • Ideal candidates will have created job plans in Maximo and understand why they are used
  • Assist user administrator in various duties including issue resolution and system problem resolution/testing
  • The employee will also provide input with Maximo data as well as validating

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly