Spinx hiring event Oct. 19

Spinx is hiring on Oct. 19 for a brand new store opening soon near Moncks Corner.

Jobs for Retail Associates and Food Service Assemblers start at $9 per hour.

Please bring a copy of your resume and come ready for an interview Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to SC Works Berkeley located at 305 Heatley Street in Moncks Corner.

