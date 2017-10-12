Quantcast

Spinx hiring event Oct. 19 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Spinx hiring event Oct. 19

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Spinx is hiring on Oct. 19 for a brand new store opening soon near Moncks Corner.

Jobs for Retail Associates and Food Service Assemblers start at $9 per hour.

Please bring a copy of your resume and come ready for an interview Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to SC Works Berkeley located at 305 Heatley Street in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly