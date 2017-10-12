Roper Staffing job fair Oct. 17

Roper Staffing is holding a hiring event on Oct. 17 for warehouse and customer service-type positions.

Candidates are encouraged to bring an updated copy of their resumes and come prepared for an interview on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to SC Works Charleston located at 19303 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

Positions available and a brief job description are listed below.

Quality/Team Lead

Will direct daily team activity and monitor product/productivity

Must have strong written communication skills and ability to multi-task

Forklift Operator

Will operate forklift, use invoice to load/unload trucks, move and store materials within the facility ?

Packaging/Assembly

Will assemble and hand-pack cardboard displays

Data Entry

Front desk, customer service, strong organizational and computer skills

