Start work immediately with MAU

You could begin work as early as Monday if you land one of these warehouse jobs with MAU.

The staffing agency is hiring Warehouse Pickers.

Orientation is scheduled for Friday and you could start earning a paycheck on Monday.

The pay is $9.00 per hour for 1st shift positions.

To apply, call Leigh Ann Kellam at 843-767-7610 or email her a copy of your resume at leighann.kellam@mau.com.

You'll find more details below outlining the requirements and responsibilities for these positions.

What you will do:

Hand-pack and stack finished products

Label and accurately count finished inventory

Operate within Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Keep a clean workstation and follow all safety and company policies

Job Requirements:

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to work 8-12 hour shifts

Must be able to report to work on time and have reliable transportation

Must be able to lift, push, and pull up to 25 lbs throughout entire shift

