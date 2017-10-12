Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant PD: 9-year-old child hospitalized after auto-pedest - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Pleasant PD: 9-year-old child hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A child is in the hospital after an accident with a car in Mount Pleasant early Thursday morning. 

Police responded to the scene on Rifle Range Road near Omni Boulevard at approximately 6:45 a.m. after a 9-year-old child ran across the road and into the path of a car according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe. 

Googe said the child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation. 

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly