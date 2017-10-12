Mt. Pleasant PD: 9-year-old child hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision

A child is in the hospital after an accident with a car in Mount Pleasant early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Rifle Range Road near Omni Boulevard at approximately 6:45 a.m. after a 9-year-old child ran across the road and into the path of a car according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

Googe said the child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

