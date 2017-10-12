Police investigating after man points gun at mother, child at gas station

North Charleston Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a man who pointed a gun at a mother and her daughter at a gas station.

Police responded at 8:47 a.m. to a gas station in the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue where the victim said an unidentified man had pointed a gun.

The woman told police she was in the store with her six-year-old daughter when her child apparently bumped or brushed up against the man while they were standing in line to make a purchase.

The man turned to the woman and told her she should control her child, using an apparent racial slur, according to an incident report. The victim confronted him about his remark and he repeated the comment, adding the child should "have some respect," the report states.

Police say the victim continued to confront the man as both had parked their vehicles next to each other in the area of the gas pumps.

When the man got to his vehicle, described as a blue Jeep, possibly a box-style Jeep Cherokee, with a black paper tag, he presented a silver and black handgun and pointed it at the woman and her child, the report states.

The man then got into his vehicle and fled the area on Rivers Avenue toward Durant Avenue, police say.

Police were working to obtain store surveillance video of the incident, the report states.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.

