Local elementary school partners with U.S. Coast Guard to land unmanned boat in Ireland

A child is in the hospital after an accident with a car in Mount Pleasant early Thursday morning.More >>
Several thousand pills were stolen in an armed robbery in a Summerville Walgreen's.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek hosted the 2nd Annual Robert and Janice McNair Invitational which raised over $460,000 to further educationMore >>
North Charleston Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a man who pointed a gun at a mother and her daughter at a gas station.More >>
