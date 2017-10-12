Local elementary school partners with U.S. Coast Guard to land unmanned boat in Ireland

A Charleston elementary school class recently learned an unmanned sailboat they launched in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard made landfall halfway around the world.

Students at Harbor View Elementary outfitted the five-foot boat named HVES Cruiser with a GPS tracker so they could monitor its path. A Coast Guard boat based in Charleston helped put it on the correct course out into the Atlantic Ocean on May 10, 2017.

A little over five months later, the boat washed up in County Mayo, Ireland on Wednesday according to Harbor View teacher Lisa Laughlin.

The class believes someone has rescued the boat and is driving it toward Bango Erris, Ireland to potentially deliver it to another elementary school. While they wait to hear from someone across the ocean, anyone interested in tracking the boar can see its location in real time here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.